Bibhu Mohapatra Spring 2017 - Parisian Art

The romance of France was on the mind of many designers for Spring 2017. Bibhu Mohapatra looked to Paris during the Belle Epoque era post WWI. It was a time of artists and exoticism that inspired many creatives of today.





Vintage silhouettes of long skirts and peplums were prominent in the daywear looks. Longer gowns had asymmetrical tailoring and sexy leg slits. The sleeve was puffed with feminine charm. Artists like Matisse were referenced in prints that looked like collages of multicolor papercuts.





Delicate, sparkling embroidery combined small jewels and pearls on bodices and all over skirts. Long ostrich feathers were also embroidered for a very light fringe effect. Frothy tulle dresses also mirrored joyful birds. In fact, most of the looks listed in the run of show program were name after different breeds of birds.





Models were styled with elegant French coquette waves. Others wore big sunglasses with brightly colored frames. I liked to think these were symbolic for Mohapatra's sunny outlook for the upcoming year. He experienced loss in the past year and his more somber collections of 2015 and early 2016 reflected that.





I loved to see Bibhu Mohapatra looking humble and joyous now on the Spring 2017 runway.

photos by Mariana Leung