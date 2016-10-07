NY Bridal Week: THEIA Fall 2017

Easy breezy.designerbrought his bridal collection for Fall 2017 back to its roots. He wanted his bride free of contrived themes. He designed many of the looks specifically for the destination bride. This meant lighter, crushable looks that could be rolled up in a suitcase and flown to the beach.Seeing the detailed wedding looks, you wouldn't think they were luggage-friendly. There were multiple looks of lightweight, soft lace. Silk mousseline and silk chiffon were also breezy and light. Don O'Neill also has a talent for taking popular sportswear silhouettes like this season's wide-legged jumpsuit and upgrading it into an elegant bridal look with lace or draped crepe.Embroideries were kept light and delicate. Glass beading and nude colored linings were mean to emulate sand and sea glass. Don O'Neill got married himself near his hometown in Ireland the past summer. His destination wedding served as part of the inspiration as it was also near the beach. There was a bit of aspirational design here, though, the runway looks were meant for sunnier skies than the rainclouds he had on his big day.The beautiful flower crowns with pearl accents worked in that topped the models' hair were full of mermaid chic. Fittingly, they were a collaboration with newlywed husband and creative director ofI noticed the looks of the show were named after various beach beauties, like Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Venus of Greek mythology, rising from the sea in a giant clamshell.Theia isn't the first designer this season to reset and refresh the collection down to its roots. Simplifying and creating clean fashion design so it can be perfected is a wonderful movement that I am seeing from the top designers this season. Forget the wedding, I just want to run away in a gorgeous THEIA dress at the prettiest beach I can find.