Met Gala 2017 Exhibit: Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

I'm sure you have already inhaled all of the Met Gala red carpet photos. Yes, Rihanna KILLED it in that 3D Rei Kawakubo Comme de Garcons dress. That dress was also in the exhibit that actually is the reason for what the industry calls "Fashion Prom." The reason it was so spectacular was that it was an example of the artistic, intellectual fashion genius that is designer Rei Kawakubo.





I am always more interested in the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume exhibit than the gala that celebrates it. Rei Kawakubo / Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between had about 150 looks, each more interesting than 95% of the dresses I saw on the Met Gala red carpet.





Kawakubo, in the last four decades that are covered in the show, changed how fashion was viewed. Instead of clothing designed to be flattering to the body, she redefined how the human silhouette was viewed by distorting it. Instead of constructed tailoring, she was one of the driving forces behind the DE-construction trend of the 1990s. The designer also introduced radical manufacturing techniques, pairings of near impossible materials and redefined fashion as an art form.





Exhibit photos by Mariana Leung. Gala red carpet photos from Getty