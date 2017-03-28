Susanne Bartsch Presents Adrienne Landau's LandauLand

All photos by Mariana Leung





Have you ever considered fur coats stuffy and boring? Shame on you. Iconic fur labelturned the idea of a fur salon presentation on its head by collaborating with nightlife legendfor her Fall 2017 show at NY Fashion Week.Instead of a standard runway or stationary pedestals, the models gyrated and seduced the guests in an interactive nightclub tableaus. You first approached a sapphic bridal couple on a horse dressed in a tux and white fur wedding ensemble. Next was a surreal vignette with legendary club figure and trans celebutantevamping it up as a disturbing Mommie Dearest. Her little fur-clad kids were chic as hell.Another scene was a giant banana beach, a disco dance floor, a vintage telephone booth and then an entire gallery of performers behind glass flaunting colored fur and elaborate headdresses inspired by South American tribal cultures (see below). Super curvy burlesque Diva,sprawled across the floor while a bored androgynous model looked on.Producing a large range of accessories and coats in wild colors was a great way reinvent the fur fashion market. Having a range of body shapes, genders, ages showed the diversity of the customer. Pairing fur stoles with lingerie showed how sexy fur could be.This Adrienne Landau/Susanne Bartsch presentation was so much fun. It brought me back to my club kid years when I first landed in New York City. If my budget allowed it, I would hit the town tonight in every color of this furry rainbow.