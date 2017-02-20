Vivienne Tam Fall 2017









Vivienne Tam paid tribute to the 1990s of the turnover with a nod to the fashion silhouettes of that time but with her signature twist. Ruching details were popular in the late Nineties, and she worked them into unusual placements on skirts and jackets.





There were some dazzling prints depicting the neon lighting and signs that define the Hong Kong nightlife scene. These were juxtaposed with tailored menswear plaids and metallic brocades. There were some fantastic crochet knits in chunky textures combining black and bright primary colors.









If you are ready to party on a global scale, Vivienne Tam has your wardrobe ready!

Who is ready to go out tonight? Vivienne Tam brought Fall 2017 back to Hong Kong and its legendary nightlife. The city celebrates the 20th anniversary of its handover back to China. Their festivities are centered around youth and the generation that came of age in this era.