Have an account?

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars Red Carpet - Life Imitating Art

brie larson oscars
My Oscars Red Carpet recap this time highlights the best looks that evoke iconic fashions from favourite paintings and films. Taraji P. Henson and Brie Larson both wore stunning sculpted black gowns that had the sexy appeal of John Singer Sargent's famous painting of Madame X. Henson wore a velvet Alberta Ferretti gown. Brie Larson channelled Charles James in an Oscar de la Renta gown.
leslie mann zac posen

If there is anyone that can make a grown Hollywood actress feel like a Disney princess, it is designer Zac Posen. Some of the most memorable big ballgowns at previous award shows and the Met Gala have been made by him. Here, he created the enchanting yellow ballgown for Leslie Mann that Beauty and the Beast's Belle would be proud of. Wait, does that make Hubby Judd Apatow the Beast?

janelle monae elie saab

This has to be my favourite gown of the night. Janelle Monae is positively regal in this gorgeously embellished Elie Saab gown. The twinkling jewels on the black organza emulate the stars and space she represented in the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures. The silhouette evokes a queen of an earlier era, specifically, Marie Antoinette in the 1938 film version of her life. The paniers on Norma Shearer's hips are more exaggerated, but both gowns feature intricate metallic embroidery and command whatever room the wearer walks into.

So there you go. These were my favourite Oscars Red Carpet looks that imitated the most iconic fashion looks from art. What were your favourite Academy Awards looks from last night?

Red carpet photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Posted by Mariana Leung at 1:55 AM
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
Site Meter