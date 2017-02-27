Monday, February 27, 2017
Oscars Red Carpet - Life Imitating Art
If there is anyone that can make a grown Hollywood actress feel like a Disney princess, it is designer Zac Posen. Some of the most memorable big ballgowns at previous award shows and the Met Gala have been made by him. Here, he created the enchanting yellow ballgown for Leslie Mann that Beauty and the Beast's Belle would be proud of. Wait, does that make Hubby Judd Apatow the Beast?
This has to be my favourite gown of the night. Janelle Monae is positively regal in this gorgeously embellished Elie Saab gown. The twinkling jewels on the black organza emulate the stars and space she represented in the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures. The silhouette evokes a queen of an earlier era, specifically, Marie Antoinette in the 1938 film version of her life. The paniers on Norma Shearer's hips are more exaggerated, but both gowns feature intricate metallic embroidery and command whatever room the wearer walks into.
So there you go. These were my favourite Oscars Red Carpet looks that imitated the most iconic fashion looks from art. What were your favourite Academy Awards looks from last night?
Red carpet photos by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Posted by Mariana Leung at 1:55 AM
