NYFW: Son Jung Wan Fall 2017





Korea's favorite designer was inspired by 1980's music icons this season. She looked to big shouldered silhouettes, flamboyant furs and a showy palette of gold, white, lipstick red and turquoise to evoke the era.





I love the details like lightning bolt styled seams that evoke David Bowie's classic album cover. Wan's personal favorites include the long haired turquoise fur jackets.





While some brands water down their aesthetic for the menswear portion of the collection, this label carries the fabrics and attitude throughout both genders. Some of broad silhouettes are tough to carry off if you don't have the height or swagger, but it is a collection for icons, go big or go home!





Congrats to Son Jung Wan on another great season!





Photos by Mariana Leung









Ready for the Grammy Awards tonight? There will be tributes to George Michael and Prince. Before that, Son Jung Wan's Fall 2017 runway yesterday already did that.