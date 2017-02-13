NYFW: Jenny Packham Fall 2017

The British are coming! Jenny Packham'
s Fall 2017 collection was a celebration of English heritage and their cliches. The designer is a red carpet favorite during awards season. Her dresses offer a modern take on traditional evening wear silhouettes.
|all photos by Mariana Leung
Packham's take on the "Idiosyncrasies that define the British identity" is a tongue-in-cheek take on iconic motifs of the U.K. There were the tartan patterns both in print and embroidered tulle. The color Wedgewood blue was important throughout the collection. Pearls, delicate sweaters were nods to "Sloane Rangers
," the Preppy fashion girls of England. Various versions of moto jackets were a tribute to punk style. Of course, each theme was upgraded with luxury details, like rich crystal beading on sweaters, or embroidered cut-outs on the leather. A tribute to the Queen's Corgi dogs materialized on a silk t-shirt.
Scarves wrapped in Ascot style accessorized a few models. The white ones also symbolized the Business of Fashion's #TiedTogether
movement. The BoF's initiative for fashion month to get designers, editors, influencers to wear a version of a white bandanna to stand for unity, inclusiveness, and solidarity against the negativity and discrimination of the world right now. Their site also asks supporters to donate the ACLU
and the UN Refugee Agency.
This showed how activism at NYFW can be as subtle as the simple styling of your models.
Jenny Packham put together classic heritage with humor and modern fashion. She managed to put out a positive message while delivering beautiful clothes. Fall 2017 is looking up for all of us.
