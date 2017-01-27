Chinese New Year 2017: Rooster Style

Happy Chinese New Year! Eat until you burst, show your family some love and get showered in red envelopes. This is the Year of the Cock, so get your sartorial rooster style on. Lots of designers were game, either creating items specifically honoring the holiday or using our feathered friend as muse.
You can get your rooster chic on at all budgets. The bedazzled Guess rooster tee at the center is only $34. The lovely feather print pants are from Just Cavalli at $442.
Marc Jacobs put out a cute collection of leather goods with cut leather fowl. The fire rooster card case is $155. Kate Spade is offering an embellished rooster coin purse at $128. On the accessible end, the Heidi Daus jeweled earrings are $90 while the silver and pearl rooster leg bracelet by Givenchy is a splurge at $1595.
My favorite item on this list are the Christopher Kane shoes with the feathered crest. Grab them NOW as they are 60% off.
British label Sibling had their male models wear crested headpieces for their Spring 2015 runway. They had more dramatic looks that looked like a full blown red feathered turkey, but these looks definitely get the message across. Year of the Cock indeed.
Enjoy your Chinese New Year, get decked out in Rooster Style. Celebrate the holiday for what it is, by enjoying the foods, the spirit of family and renewal. Bring good fortune upon yourself by seeking good karma. Gung Hei Fat Choy!!!
