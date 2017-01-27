Chinese New Year 2017: Rooster Style

Happy Chinese New Year! Eat until you burst, show your family some love and get showered in red envelopes. This is the Year of the Cock, so get your sartorial rooster style on. Lots of designers were game, either creating items specifically honoring the holiday or using our feathered friend as muse.













My favorite item on this list are the Christopher Kane shoes with the feathered crest. Grab them NOW as they are 60% off.

British labelhad their male models wear crested headpieces for their Spring 2015 runway. They had more dramatic looks that looked like a full blown red feathered turkey, but these looks definitely get the message across. Year of the Cock indeed.Enjoy your Chinese New Year, get decked out in Rooster Style. Celebrate the holiday for what it is, by enjoying the foods, the spirit of family and renewal. Bring good fortune upon yourself by seeking good karma. Gung Hei Fat Choy!!!