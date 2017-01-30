NYFWM: Samuelsohn Fall 2017

Samuelsohn is a heritage brand making tailored luxury menswear since 1923. The main color palettes of autumn/winter 2017 were silver, ice blue, and wine. The luxe wools and hues were inspired by ice-capped Monte Bianco. The cooler colors representing the lakes and ice with the garnet colors the foliage in fall. The company strives to make sure their materials are non-toxic and eco-friendly. The quality of the wool was well showcased in herringbone, ombre, plaid, flannel and chenille.
Aside from the sartorial merits of this presentation, I found it downright sexy. Maybe it has to do with my Canadian upbringing, but a bunch of male models skating on ice in well-cut suits fulfilled a fantasy I didn't even know I had. The models were styled in metallic silver hair like a really hot Jack Frost. Canada's studly skater Eric Radford spun and leaped into the air and into the dreams of the guests at the show.
The ice rink at the Standard Hotel near the Highline hosted the show. Gingerbread cookies were served up with hot toddy drinks and hot cocoa stuffed with homemade marshmallows.
New York Menswear Week started with a cold day, but the Samuelsohn Fall 2017 collection brought the heat. I am surprised that the ice rink even stayed intact. More designers need to employ skaters! Guys, please take note.
Photos by Mariana Leung
