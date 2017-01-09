Monday, January 9, 2017
Golden Globes Red Carpet - Beyond Sample Size
It is easy for a designer to knock out a gown in their sample runway size with no extra curves, made for a size 0 of a 5'8" body frame. Many (gorgeous) celebrities who don't fit this exact proportion have told their tale of rejection and frustration of designers who are unable to accommodate them.
Christian Siriano has been a vocal champion of celebrities outside of the typical sample size, coming to Leslie Jones' rescue and featuring varied body types as models at his last NYFW fashion show. Several actresses were dressed by him for this awards show, including Rachel Bloom in the embroidered black gown up top. Bloom's viral song from her show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was called "Heavy Boobs," a body type generally not well accommodated in red carpet fashion.
Octavia Spencer made a star out of under-the-radar designer Tadashi Shoji, choosing him to dress her when she was on an awards sweep for her performance in "The Help," choosing him specifically because he was one of the few designers at the time to work with all body types as a regular practice. This season, she chose a tailored suit by Laura Basci, leading the pack for one of the best trends of the 2017 Globes. A constructed suit is hard to pull off when your body has a lot of curves, she slew it.
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot was flaunted a baby bump in a slinky sequined gown from Thierry Mugler that highlighted her maternal curves perfectly. Gwendoline Christie's 6'3" frame (not including heels) make it a challenge for many designers but Vivienne Westwood's team created a beautiful, soft georgette gown that made her look like a classic Hollywood pinup.
Award winner Tracy Ellis Ross has a strong pear-shaped silhouette that was illustrated with stunning beading on a semi-sheer column from Zuhair Murad. While most designers love to dress a stick figure, many others appreciated the Murad-clad, 44-year-old Ross from every angle tonight.
First-time Globes nominee Chrissie Metz wore an elegant velvet dress with an intricately beaded waist cinch by Nathan Paul. If she didn't choose this gown, Christian Siriano had also made two others for her as alternatives. While the fashion industry needs to progress a lot further, I am glad to hear that multiple designers worked hard to give a first-time nominee so many choices.
Seeing how the fortunes of a fashion label can turn by dressing the right celebrity, I hope the diverse silhouettes of the Golden Globes Red Carpet are a start of what is to come. A designer who can excel at dressing beyond sample size is in-demand and in vogue.
Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
