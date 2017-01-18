custo barcelona spring 2017

Future so bright, you gotta wear shades? Custo Barcelona's Spring 2017 collection was one of the most optimistic runways of the season. Models wore tinted sunglasses in shades of rose and sunrise yellow.

I love looking at individual garments of Custo Barcelona. Each piece is a collage of colors and embellishment techniques combined into one. Metallic sheer jackets could be re-embroidered with sequins and wood. A skirt in crochet could be layered beads, jewels, and tweed. As much as it may look like a jumble, it always works.



