Holiday Style: Red & Gold

Maybe because I grew up in Canada and my high school was named after the first Prime Minister, Sir John. A. Macdonald, a Scot, but I love a good tartan. Plaid says Christmas to me. My favorite new plaid jacket is a sculpted piece courtesy of Byron Lars. I paired it with velvet and gold embroidered choker from my Weng Meng collection. My holiday makeup always has a M.A.C. lipstick as a part of it, I have been a loyal fan since college. Today is was their holiday themed "Spice it up" shade.
I spent the weekend in Upstate with some old friends. We decided to have a great night in decorating cookies and cocktails. I created what I call the "Liverpool Lovebomb" to commemorate the evening. It was the perfect holiday sip!
Liverpool Lovebomb
3 oz. cranberry juice
2 oz. vodka
1 oz. Creme de Cacao
1 splash Cointreau
Shake with ice and pour into your prettiest cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and mint.
