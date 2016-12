Holiday Style: Red & Gold

Liverpool Lovebomb

3 oz. cranberry juice

2 oz. vodka

1 oz. Creme de Cacao

1 splash Cointreau





Shake with ice and pour into your prettiest cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries and mint.

I love all things sparkly during the holidays. My favorite color combinations for holiday style are burgundy, red and gold. I like those colors in my fashion, accessories, even my cocktails.Maybe because I grew up in Canada and my high school was named after the first Prime Minister, Sir John. A. Macdonald, a Scot, but I love a good tartan. Plaid says Christmas to me. My favorite new plaid jacket is a sculpted piece courtesy of. I paired it with velvet and gold embroidered choker from my Weng Meng collection . My holiday makeup always has aas a part of it, I have been a loyal fan since college. Today is was their holiday themed "Spice it up" shade.Outdoor fashion, I treated myself to acoat of burgundy wool and gold details. I have tried a few nail art options. The first is a snowflake and gift wrap design. I started withs Swing Velvet as a base red, thens sparkly ombre. I used a white Essie nail polish and a toothpick to draw in the most simple snowflakes. For the gift wrap nail, I used a base of gold nail polish and the Sally Hansen Ombre sparkle again. I used the Swing velvet to draw in the ribbon.I spent the weekend in Upstate with some old friends. We decided to have a great night in decorating cookies and cocktails. I created what I call the "Liverpool Lovebomb" to commemorate the evening. It was the perfect holiday sip!