Blogger Love: The Colors of the Holiday Season

In this late week of December, it is not a surprise that the holidays are on most bloggers minds. My fellow bloggers loved shopping in color, often choosing to explore unexpected combinations. I myself chose to explore designers of color. Shop, learn, style yourself in every hue of the rainbow:
- Elements of Ellis: Gold Skirt
- Have Clothes, Will Travel:The Outback Outfit
- In a Nutshell:Walking in a Winter Wonderland
- Jessica Sheppard:Leave Your Rust in the Dust
- Lady Diana’s Pearls:A Little Faux Fur & Festive Red
- Ms.FABulous:Spring 2017 Collections of 5 Black Fashion Designers
- Simplistique:Throw-On-And-Go Look With Long Cardigan
- Skulls & Tulles:Christmas Holiday Outfit (photo above)
- Style With Nihan:Coffee Shop Date
- The Fashionista Momma:Blush Leather Jacket
- The Wanderbliss:Genesis
