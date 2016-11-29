Tuesday, November 29, 2016
#GivingTuesday Donate Your Time or Money, It's Fashionable
With the election results, there are many segments of the population that are at risk now. Jezebel has created a great list of anti-bigotry, pro-women, pro-earth groups that could use your time or money.
I have donated to the PKD Foundation, a good friend of mine is currently waiting for a kidney donor. I also donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society because of a friend's son is fighting blood cancer. Your donation here would be matched, making your contribution more impactful.
If you are still shopping Cyber Monday deals, do it through https://smile.amazon.com/Amazon Smile. It's like regular Amazon with all of your Prime benefits but will donate a percentage to charity.
For the fashion quotient of Giving Tuesday, you can always donate your clothing and accessories to Dress for Success that provides at-risk women with professional attire for job interviews and provides career training.
Now that you have stuffed yourself for days with turkey and pie, FEED is an organization that many designers have partnered with in the ultimate goal of feeding the hungry all over the world.
Now that I have made my case for #GivingTuesday, I hope you will give of yourself as you see fit. It's only the biggest trending hashtag today!
Posted by Mariana Leung at 10:20 PM
Labels: Charity FAB, givingtuesday
