Sunday, November 13, 2016

Blogger Love: Designers We Crush On

This week's round-up of blogger love for my fellow fashion bloggers are a sharefest for their favorite designers. People wrote about their favorite designers from big names to start-ups. Bloggers expressed their favorite fall fashion items or styled looks. Look in on the future of fashion from interviews with up and coming figures or learn about how designers are disrupting the industry in a  positive way. One label designer pursues sustainable fashion and others embrace bringing “real” people and diverse silhouettes to the catwalk.
