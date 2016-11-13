Blogger Love: Designers We Crush On

Look in on the future of fashion from interviews with up and coming figures or learn about how designers are disrupting the industry in a positive way. One label designer pursues sustainable fashion and others embrace bringing “real” people and diverse silhouettes to the catwalk.

This week's round-up of blogger love for my fellow fashion bloggers are a sharefest for their favorite designers. People wrote about their favorite designers from big names to start-ups. Bloggers expressed their favorite fall fashion items or styled looks.