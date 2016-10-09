Stylish Event Tip: Olives From Spain

Rushing between photo shoots, I was ecstatic to try the delicious offerings at the Spain's Great Match event. I am currently planning a huge party at the end of the month and searching for great nibbles that are appropriate for Halloween. I needed food that looked good, tasted better and easy to prepare. The most surprising bite of the event was the combination of black olives, oranges, and fresh mint. Not only did these have seasonal colors, but the flavors were also terrific and paired perfectly with Spanish wine.
I loved all the Spanish cheeses of the event, starting from Manchego to Iberico. Another tasty combination that paired well with Rioja wines were the big green olives tossed with marinated red peppers and stuffed with Cabrales cheese. Stuffed olives are one of the easiest hors d'oeuvres you can put together for your event. You can stuff them with cheese, pimientos, anchovies or really get creative with them. The Olives From Spain site has an extensive list of recipes from top chefs, most of them are easier than they look.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of Olives from Spain.
To learn more about Olives from Spain please visit their website at http://olivesfromspain.us/
