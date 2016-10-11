NY Bridal Week: Rita Vinieris Bridal Fall 2017

It's fall, so the rustic, barn wedding is de rigeur again across the country. Rita Vinieris chose such a setting way on the West Side of Manhattan at one of the few venues that could actually convey this atmosphere at La Venue. The Rita Vinieris Bridal collection for Fall 2017 went all out in fantasy and extravagance.





The aged wood planks were part of the original train tunnels that made up the Highline that brought goods in and out of New York. The wood even *smells* rustic, I suppose it carries all the of transit and clubland history in the planks. The industrial look of exposed lighting and pipes was an effective contrast to the romantic wedding confections that swept down the runway. There were huge ballgowns of full lace, satin or tulle skirts. Frothy capes in tulle and feathers were wrapped and floated across the catwalk. Extra-long trains trailed to dramatic effect along the dark, rough wood.





While the "cold shoulder" look is a huge trend in sportswear for spring 2017, Rita Vinieris took the idea and made it a tribute to vintage silhouettes of the past for fall 2017. Off-the-shoulder gowns were nods to everything from the 1930s to 1980s.





I appreciated the champagne that preceded the show. I was rather surprised I didn't receive a rosemary garnished mason jar of some sort. Maybe I look at too many wedding planning Pinterest boards. Happy Autumn nuptials to Rita Vinieris Bridal Fall 2017.

All photos by Mariana Leung