NY Bridal Week: Reem Acra Fall 2017

all photos by Mariana Leung

Who doesn't love a garden wedding?delivered an incredibly romantic collection for NY Bridal week. Embroidered lace was used to sexy effect on bodices and skirts to show embellished hints of skin. The delicate beading and tiny sequins were also embroidered to emulate lace motifs decorating the skin. The patterns took on a tattoo effect to highlight those parts of the body.There were Reem Acra's signature sculpted gowns. Tightly fitted bodices flared out into big tulle peplums or sweeping ballgown skirts in anything from silk organza to silver metallic brocade. The designer wanted this collection to be her secret garden. There were more whimsical touches from that secret garden, like butterflies, ribbon bows and silk flowers that decorated the runway looks.The models were styled with intricate braid creations with flowers woven in. The makeup was soft with pale eyes and nude lips. A few of the bridal looks were accessorized with lace wrist cuffs.The Reem Acra Fall 2017 bridal collection was one of my all-time favorites from the designer. She has had some more sultry or exotic collection in recent seasons, but this season brought me back to the pure fantasy wedding gowns that I fell in love with in bridal magazines.