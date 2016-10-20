Michael Costello Spring 2017

This season's runways were in full bloom. Sure, you can go with pastels, but Project Runway alumni Michael Costello went for a richer, darker palette for spring 2017. The silhouettes were unabashedly sexy with many of the dramatic dresses with leg slits at navel height. I can imagine daring starlets having a great red carpet moment (or malfunction) with those.Deep wine colors, sparkling off-black and beautiful little embroideries made this formal collection a winner. Costello was clearly aiming for dressing entire celebrity families. Handsome Tyson Beckford made his way down the catwalk as a teaser to the impending menswear collection. His suit a shimmering brocade. Two children's wear looks also came down the runway, once a young girl another a toddler. Could this be an attempt to pander to the Kardashians and Beyonces of the world?I loved the gigantic flower crowns. I have seen too many wimpy music festival ones the past few years. The styling of this show made each model look like a Goddess of the wine harvest. The full-on glamor of the capes, satin jumpsuits, sequin gowns are a celebration of the bombshell and hourglass figures. His boutique in Los Angeles is just calling out to any celebrity who will have him. I am just happy to see my favorite colors being featured through spring and summer. Congrats to Michael Costello on Spring 2017