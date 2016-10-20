Have an account?

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Michael Costello Spring 2017

This season's runways were in full bloom. Sure, you can go with pastels, but Project Runway alumni Michael Costello went for a richer, darker palette for spring 2017. The silhouettes were unabashedly sexy with many of the dramatic dresses with leg slits at navel height. I can imagine daring starlets having a great red carpet moment (or malfunction) with those.

Deep wine colors, sparkling off-black and beautiful little embroideries made this formal collection a winner. Costello was clearly aiming for dressing entire celebrity families. Handsome Tyson Beckford made his way down the catwalk as a teaser to the impending menswear collection. His suit a shimmering brocade. Two children's wear looks also came down the runway, once a young girl another a toddler. Could this be an attempt to pander to the Kardashians and Beyonces of the world?

I loved the gigantic flower crowns. I have seen too many wimpy music festival ones the past few years. The styling of this show made each model look like a Goddess of the wine harvest. The full-on glamor of the capes, satin jumpsuits, sequin gowns are a celebration of the bombshell and hourglass figures. His boutique in Los Angeles is just calling out to any celebrity who will have him. I am just happy to see my favorite colors being featured through spring and summer. Congrats to Michael Costello on Spring 2017
