Halloween Chic in Upstate NY: Headless Horseman Hayrides, Roxbury Motel





Happy Halloween! The taste level of this holiday varies from spooky, chic to hideous. Halloween in the Catskills can be all three. I enjoyed Headless Horsemen Hayrides and Haunted Houses.

in Kingston, NY, then an elegantly Gothic stay at the Roxbury Motel. An incredible dinner was had at Savona's Trattoria in Kingston NY.





First off, the Headless Horseman hayride was much more impressive than I had imagined. The imaginative effects, narrator, animatronics and wide range of scary performers were very creative. The ride is followed by a series of nine haunted attractions in different themes. They ranged from motel, corn maze, cemetery diner, greenhouse and more grotesque vignettes. Let me tell you, I usually HATE haunted houses and gory crap. My idea of a good time is NOT having hillbillies jump out from corners with a chainsaw. However, the production quality and talent of performers were so well done; this was nothing but fun. Some of the performers had a great sense of humor with their characters while others knew how to work their look into the atmosphere.





The attractions were well organized where each attraction led into another (with plenty of freedom to go at your pace to break for cider and doughnuts). The entire experience lasted for about 2 1/2 hours.





For dinner, my crew headed to nearby Kingston NY. Savona's Trattoria had a cozy atmosphere, other friendly staff. My group had four pretentious Manhattan foodies, and we left wanting to return immediately for brunch. Standout fall dishes were the seared scallops over pancetta and butternut squash ravioli and a rich fig, gorgonzola and prosciutto salad.





If you want high glamor with your Halloween camp, the Roxbury Motel in the Catskills is the lodging of your dreams. We procured the "Noir Boudoir" suite which was loosely based on the Addams Family.





Posh elements included the plush velvet couches and flocked wallpaper with sparkling art glass tiles. Tongue-in-cheek elements included long-haired lamps like "Cousin It," taxidermy, skull mirrors and tooth model soap dishes. Double-headed showers were a sexy feature as were the full-size chocolate bars on your pillow. If Gothic style isn't your thing, the Roxbury has themed rooms for many other tastes like Indiana Jones, Wizard of Oz and Charlie's Angels to name a few. A deluxe continental breakfast awaits in the morning. There is an onsite small spa where you can soak in a hot tub or get spa treatments.





So are you ready for your hayride? A posh stay at the Roxbury Motel? Get spooky!