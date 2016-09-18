LFW: Julien Macdonald Spring 2017

Models' limbs were greased up to show off super long legs and muscled arms. Men were styled with open shirts and jackets. Pants were tight to show off their physique. Military jackets were paired with the shortest of shorts. Beautifully beaded sheer dresses could have beaded or metal chain fringe. Shirts, jackets, and dresses could act as metal all on their own from their embellishment.
Since New York has lost most of its Rock n' Roll vibe, I was very happy to see it here. The guests themselves added to the atmosphere. Equally edgy celebs like singer Elle Eyre and Empire's Serayah were in attendance with model Abbey Clancy along with eccentric characters hoping for street style recognition.
Thank you Julien Macdonald, your runway show brought some punk back into my life!
All photos by Mariana Leung
Also on Ms. Fabulous:
No comments:
Post a Comment