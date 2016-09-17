Blogger Love: September Issues and NYFW

Gee, it is September. What could independent fashion bloggers be writing about this week? Many of us picked our favorite (or infamous) shows from NYFW. Others talked about shopping and back to school style. Some bloggers talked about what they loved from their favorite September issues of magazines.
- Attire Club: What Are the Different Types of Prints on Clothes
- Cat Eyes & Skinny Jeans: CHINA GLAZE GROUPIES 6-PIECE MINI SET SWATCHES + REVIEW
- Couture Crush: Couture Crushin: JumpFromPaper 2D Handbags
- Cover Mum: Back to School
- Distinguished Diva: A day in Rome: Sightseeing and Vintage shopping.
- Dressing with Class: meeting sara!
- Five Foot Nothing Shopping: 3 Tips for Wearing a White Tee and Jeans in Fall
- Glitter For Breakfast: Stilettos are back!
- Happy Pretty Sweet: Multimasking with L’Oreal Paris Pure-Clay Masks
- I’m a Norbyah: Working Mumma Blues
- Modavracha: 7 Ways To Wear A Choker Necklace
- Ms. FABulous: #NYFW: Nicholas K. Spring 2017 and a Bill Cunningham Tribute
- One Awesome Momma: Fall Must-Haves
- Proceed with style: Baseball Cap Fashion
- Smile is It: Kyboe! NYFW SS17 Watch Fashion Show
- So Versailles: EVERYONE HATES KANYE: YEEZY SEASON 4 REVIEW
- The Curious Portafoglio: L’OFFICIEL PARIS: BLACK BEAUTY MATTERS
- The Fashionista Momma: THE WEEKLY STYLE EDIT: ANKLE BOOTS
- We Are Ready Made: WANGSQUAD
- Wish and Wear: Top Tips for Keeping Your Bag Looking Fab
