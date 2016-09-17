Have an account?

Saturday, September 17, 2016

Blogger Love: September Issues and NYFW

Gee, it is September. What could independent fashion bloggers be writing about this week? Many of us picked our favorite (or infamous) shows from NYFW. Others talked about shopping and back to school style. Some bloggers talked about what they loved from their favorite September issues of magazines. 
Posted by Mariana Leung at 7:41 PM
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
Site Meter