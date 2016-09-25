Have an account?

Sunday, September 25, 2016

Blogger Love: Looking to Spring 2017

Many of my fellow bloggers this week continued to talk about NYFW but with their insider perspectives. Blog post highlights included getting a job at NY Fashion Week to fashion photography to myself, who worked on establishing the fit of the collection for one of the shows. Other bloggers discussed fall-appropriate makeup and clothing looks while others discussed their full season verdict of New York Fashion Week in general:

Posted by Mariana Leung at 9:33 PM
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
Site Meter