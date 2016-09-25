Blogger Love: Looking to Spring 2017

Many of my fellow bloggers this week continued to talk about NYFW but with their insider perspectives. Blog post highlights included getting a job at NY Fashion Week to fashion photography to myself, who worked on establishing the fit of the collection for one of the shows. Other bloggers discussed fall-appropriate makeup and clothing looks while others discussed their full season verdict of New York Fashion Week in general:
- A Handful of Stories: Delightful Ruffles and Silly Ideas
- Attire Club: The 2016 Creative Arts Emmys in Menswear
- Cover Mum: High Street Romance
- Elements of Ellis: My Favorite Lipstick + A $5 Dupe
- Fashion Moriarty: Absolutely Fashion: My Verdict
- Happy. Pretty. Sweet.: The Plaid Shirt is the Secret to Fall Dressing
- Have Clothes, Will Travel: Blending In
- Lays of Chic: NYFW SS17 Runway Recap Part 2: Fashion Shows Galore
- Les Assorties: Fashion Photography Insights: Peter Edqvist
- Life in the Fash Lane: Bright Florals
- Living After Midnite: Off the Shoulder at #NYFW
- Love, Amber Victoria: New York Fashion Week Part 2
- Love Bella Vida: 10 Makeup Too Pretty to Use
- Middle of Somewhere: The Weekly Style Edit Link Up: Stripes
- Ms. FABulous: #NYFW: Byron Lars Inclusive Sizing Runway
- Pudding Monster: Hit Me
- Sassy Ethnic Bohemian: How To Get and Survive an NYFW Job
- Style With Nihan: Pineapple Princess
- The Editorialist LA: Is It Fall Yet?
- We Are Ready Made: Craft Over Trends
